The Toronto Raptors have acquired point guard Davion Mitchell, power forward Sasha Vezenkov and the 45th overall selection from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for forward Jalen McDaniels, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The ninth overall pick in 2021, Mitchell, 25, is heading into his fourth season out of Auburn.

He appeared in 72 games last season, averaging 5.3 points on .452 shooting, 1.9 assists and 1.3 boards over 15.3 minutes a night.

Mitchell is set to head into the final season of his four-year rookie deal and will be a restricted free agent next summer.

After originally being taken in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, the 28-year-old Vezenkov made his NBA debut last season.

He appeared in 42 games for the Kings in 2023-2024, averaging 5.4 points on .440 shooting and 2.3 boards in 12.2 minutes a night.

A native of Cyprus, Vezenkov is heading into the second year of a three-year, $20 million deal.

McDaniels, 27, joined the Raptors as a free agent last summer. He appeared in 50 games and averaged 3.4 PPG on .344 shooting and 1.6 APG over 10.8 MPG.

He has one year remaining on a two-year, $9.257 million deal.