The Toronto Raptors will continue their NBA Summer League schedule on Tuesday when they take on the Denver Nuggets in Las Vegas.

The Raptors are 2-0 this summer with wins over the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.

A.J. Lawson leads the team with 21.5 points in 22.2 minutes per game, adding 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles made his Summer League debut against the Magic on Sunday, scoring eight points and adding seven rebounds in his return from a minor adductor strain. He flexed his defensive prowess, adding three steals in the close win.

Centre Ulrich Chomche was also a defensive presence for Toronto, blocking two shots and adding three steals off the bench.

“He’s been incredible, man,” teammate A.J. Lawson told the Toronto Star of Chomche’s Summer League play. “His development’s been, honestly, amazing. He’s been really into the defensive level, being there defensively for us, being our anchor right there. Blocking shots, talking to us on defence, calling out the pick-and-rolls and stuff.

Last year’s first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter poured in 16 points on 6-15 shooting against Orlando.

The Nuggets are winless thus far in Summer League having dropped their first two games to the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.