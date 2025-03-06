The Toronto Raptors say newly-acquired forward Brandon Ingram is progressing as expected in his recovery from a severe ankle sprain that has kept him out since Dec. 7.

Ingram, 27, is increasing his on-court activity but is still limited to solo work with no timetable for a return to game action or even practice, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports. The next update on Ingram will come two weeks from now.

Ingram's last game with the New Orleans Pelicans was the day he was injured nearly three months ago. The Raptors sent Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick to New Orleans for Ingram on Feb. 6. He then signed a three-year, $120 million extension with Toronto which begins next season.

The former No. 2 overall pick has appeared in 18 games this season and averages 22.2 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Ingram began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and played three seasons there before arriving in New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade. He then spent five-and-a-half seasons in the Big Easy before last month's deal sent him north of the border.

A one-time All-Star, Ingram averages 19.5 points per game for his career on .468 shooting.