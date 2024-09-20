Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his right knee and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announced. He will miss the start of training camp, at minimum.

Brown is in the final year of his contract that will pay him $23 million this season.

Brown, 28, was acquired from the Indiana Pacers last season as part of the return package in the Pascal Siakam trade. In 34 games with Toronto, the veteran averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 26 minutes per game.

Over his six-year career with the Raptors, Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, and Detroit Pistons, Brown has averaged 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 416 games. He won an NBA Championship with the Nuggets in 2023.

The Boston, Mass., native was originally selected 42nd overall by the Pistons in the 2018 NBA Draft.