Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl will be out indefinitely due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks

He sustained the injury in the third quarter of Toronto's 133-118 win against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game this season.

The 28-year-old was re-acquired by the Raptors last season after spending parts of four season with the San Antonio Spurs. Poeltl was a part of the trade that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. He was originally selected 9th overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft.

In 524 career games with the Raptors and Spurs, Poeltl is averaging 8.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

The Raptors are in the midst of a five-game western road trip, with wins in two of their first three contests. They finish up the swing with a pair of games in Los Angeles: first against the Lakers on Tuesday, then against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.