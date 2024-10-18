Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher left Friday's preseason finale against the Brooklyn Nets with a right knee contusion and did not return.

Boucher collided knee-on-knee with a Nets player in the second half and headed for the locker room, reported TSN's Josh Lewenberg. He was later officially ruled out for the night.

The Montreal native had 10 points, one rebound, one assist and a steal on 3-of-7 shooting in 11:21 of floor time before departing. Lewenberg noted on X that Boucher has been a bright spot throughout training camp and the preseason and stands to be in the mix for rotation minutes to start the season if healthy.

The 31-year-old played just 14.1 minutes per game last season after averaging 21.6 in the three seasons prior. He scored 6.4 points and pulled down 4.1 rebounds a night in 50 games in 2023-24.

Toronto defeated the Nets 116-112 Friday night to close out the preseason. They will open their regular season slate on Wednesday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.