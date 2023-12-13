Scoreboard

Report: Raptors' Boucher (thigh contusion) available vs. Hawks

Published

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher will be available Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, according to The Athletic's Eric Koreen. 

The 30-year-old suffered a thigh contusion against the New York Knicks on Monday and did not participate in practice on Tuesday. Boucher logged 10 minutes and scored five points before exiting the game. 

The Montreal, Que., native and product of the University of Oregon has played in 21 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. 

Koreen added that Otto Porter Jr. is not likely to play but is expected to be in the lineup on Friday.