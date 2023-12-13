Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher will be available Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, according to The Athletic's Eric Koreen.

Boucher available. Porter not likely to play but expected on Friday — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) December 13, 2023

The 30-year-old suffered a thigh contusion against the New York Knicks on Monday and did not participate in practice on Tuesday. Boucher logged 10 minutes and scored five points before exiting the game.

The Montreal, Que., native and product of the University of Oregon has played in 21 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.

Koreen added that Otto Porter Jr. is not likely to play but is expected to be in the lineup on Friday.