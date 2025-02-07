The Toronto Raptors converted two-way forward Jamison Battle to a three-year standard NBA deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Battle, 23, has averaged 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game across 35 games for the Raptors this season, his first in the NBA.

The native of Robbinsdale, Minn. was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster spoke to TSN1050 on Friday, and highlighted Battle as one of the young players on the Raptors he was excited to see get more playing time after Toronto shipped out three veterans in separate deals ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

The Raptors also acquired star forward Brandon Ingram in one of those trades from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Toronto (16-35) returns to action on Friday against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.