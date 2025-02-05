The Toronto Raptors will be without three starters against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday as RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley are all set to miss the contest, as reported by TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Barrett, 24, remains in concussion protocol after he appeared to hit his head on the court Sunday in the late stages of the team's 115-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mississauga, Ont. native passed concussion tests after the win according to Lewenberg, but the Duke product will now sit out for a second straight game while in protocol.

Barrett has averaged 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across 41 games played in his first full season with the team after being acquired via trade from the New York Knicks in Dec. 2023.

Poeltl, 29, was ruled out of the team's 121-115 loss to the Knicks Tuesday after sustaining a right hip pointer. He posted five points with two rebounds before making the early exit.

Quickley, acquired in the same trade as Barrett, has been having his workload monitored since returning from an eight-game absence with a left hip strain. The 25-year-old point guard will get the night off on the second night of a back-to-back.

Limited by hip and thumb injuries this season, Quickley has appeared in just 12 games for the Raptors and is averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 rebounds.

As well, Chris Boucher has been listed as questionable for the tilt against Memphis while dealing with an illness.