The Toronto Raptors will not be the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champions.

The Dinos were eliminated from contention on Friday with the Orlando Magic's 113-96 win over the Boston Celtics.

The Raptors, who are 0-2 in the tournament, cannot finish atop their group and will not qualify for one of the two wild-card berths.

The team still has two games left to play in Group C action.

The Raptors will host the Chicago Bulls later on Friday before visiting the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

All In-Season Tournament group-stage games count as regular-season contests, as well.