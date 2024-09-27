TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are expected to confirm on Friday that Vince Carter's No. 15 will be the first number to be retired by the NBA franchise.

Carter will attend an MLSE Foundation event this afternoon at the renovated Vince Carter Court at a park in the city's northwest end.

Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri will also be on hand along with some current players and city officials.

Reports this week said that Canada's lone NBA team would honour Carter on Nov. 2 when Toronto plays the Sacramento Kings at Scotiabank Arena.

In anticipation of today's event, the Raptors have hung Carter's iconic No. 15 jersey in key spots across Toronto, with fans spotting the displays on their morning commute.

Carter, an eight-time all-star, played parts of seven seasons with the Raptors. He was named NBA rookie of the year in 1999 and won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2000.

He was the Raptors' first superstar and is credited for raising the profile of the team and igniting enthusiasm for basketball across Canada.

Carter guided the Raptors to the Eastern Conference semifinal in 2001. Toronto had a chance to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 but Carter's shot at the buzzer hit the rim and bounced out.

He asked for a trade in 2004 and was dealt to New Jersey in a mid-season deal that saw the Raptors receive little in return. The Nets, who are now based in Brooklyn, plan to retire Carter's number in January.

Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA before retiring after the 2019-20 season. He'll be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

The Raptors are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.