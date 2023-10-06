The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that forward Precious Achiuwa suffered a left groin strain during a training camp workout and will not participate in the team’s open practice and will not play in the team’s first preseason game on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

The Raptors added that Achiuwa will undergo further evaluation upon their return to Toronto from Vancouver.

The Nigeria-born 24-year-old Achiuwa is entering his third season as a Raptor after being acquired by them in a blockbuster 2021 deal with the Miami Heat, who drafted him with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Memphis, that sent fan-favourite Kyle Lowry to South Beach.

Achiuwa played in 55 games for the Raptors last season, averaging a career-high 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.