TORONTO - Fans at Scotiabank Arena loudly booed during the American national anthem before the Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

They then switched to loud cheers when "O Canada" began.

The strong reactions to both national anthems was likely in response to a mounting trade war between Canada and the United States.

Fans also sang along with 15-year-old Kyra Daniel when she began the Canadian national anthem.

L.A. head coach Tyronn Lue also sang the Canadian national anthem in full.

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, who helped Toronto win the 2019 NBA championship, got a warm round of applause when he was introduced before tipoff.

The trade war has been sparked by an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump, raising tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports to the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.