Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick has been assigned to their G League affiliate Raptors 905, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lewenberg notes that Dick did not attempt a shot in nine minutes of floor time on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Some foreshadowing from Darko, as it turns out. Gradey Dick (who didn’t attempt a shot in 9 minutes tonight) has been assigned to the G League. Would imagine he’ll make his debut with the 905 in Mississauga tomorrow afternoon. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 25, 2023

The 20-year-old Kansas product was selected by the Raptors with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dick has played in 15 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 3.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

The Wichita, Kan., native posted a season-high 16 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 28.