TORONTO - Brandon Ingram has received an injection in his left ankle to help its recovery from a sprain.

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said Ingram got a platelet-rich plasma shot on Tuesday. The step was taken after the Toronto forward visited a foot specialist in New York last weekend as the Raptors visited the Brooklyn Nets.

"(The specialist) was able to give us the great news that our diagnosis and all the program and everything we've been putting in, are the right things," Rajakovic said Wednesday before the Raptors hosted the Charlotte Hornets in their final home game of the season.

"It's what he needs. He's been recovering really well. He did recommend for us to consider PRP injection and that's what was going on yesterday during practice."

A PRP injection is a regenerative treatment that uses a patient's own blood to stimulate healing and reduce pain in various musculoskeletal conditions, including tendon, ligament, muscle, and cartilage injuries.

Ingram was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to Toronto on Feb. 6, hours ahead of the NBA's trade deadline.

Veteran swingman Bruce Brown, centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., a 2026 first-round draft pick (via Indiana) and a 2031 second-round selection were sent to New Orleans in return.

Ingram averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Pelicans before he sprained his ankle Dec. 7.

The 27-year-old Ingram won't make his Raptors debut this season as Toronto has three games left to play.

"It's going to speed up his recovery, but now with five, six days in the rest of the season, it's going to give him time to really rehab and rest well and to be ready for our summer program," said Rajakovic.

The second-year coach said he wasn't sure if ankle issues would become a recurring problem for Ingram, but he was hopeful the forward would make a full recovery in the off-season.

“I do not have a crystal ball in front of me. I definitely hope not to (have it be an issue)," said Rajakovic. "We're doing everything in our power to to prevent that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.