TORONTO - Forward Brandon Ingram is progressing in his recovery from a high left ankle sprain.

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says Ingram has been running and doing some lateral movement drills.

Rajakovic says that Ingram is not yet cleared for contact but the Raptors will have another update on his status in approximately 10 days.

Ingram was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to Toronto on Feb. 6, hours ahead of the NBA's trade deadline.

Veteran swingman Bruce Brown, centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., a 2026 first-round draft pick (via Indiana) and a 2031 second-round selection were sent to New Orleans in return.

Ingram was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Pelicans before he sprained his ankle Dec. 7.

The 27-year-old has yet to play for the Raptors this season and likely won't with only 12 games left in Toronto's campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.