Gradey Dick is set to miss his fourth consecutive contest with a left calf strain when the Toronto Raptors play the Miami Heat on Sunday, TSN’s Josh Lewenberg reports.

Dick, 21, was injured in the Raptors’ 122-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 24, and has not appeared in a game since.

The Kansas product is averaging 18.1 points, 3.1, rebounds, and 2.2 assists through 17 games in his sophomore season after Toronto selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dick will join Immanuel Quickly, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk on the sidelines Sunday as Toronto’s roster continues to struggle with injury.

Quickley, fresh off of a five-year, $175 million extension signed in the summer, has played in just three games this season, and is expected be out until mid-December with a torn UCL in his left elbow.

Brown and Olynyk returned to practice last week, but the pair have yet to make their season debuts while nursing knee and back injuries, respectively.

The Raptors have played to a 5-15 record on the year, and sit 13th in the Eastern Conference.