Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick will miss his second consecutive game with a left calf strain, as the team has indicated he will be out of the lineup when Toronto plays the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Dick, 21, suffered the injury in the Raptors' 122-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. He departed the game in the second half and did not return, finishing with 17 points.

Dick has been a surprising bright spot early on for the 4-14 Raptors, as he's averaged 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game through 17 contests - all improvements over his rookie campaign a year ago.

Toronto just got star forward Scottie Barnes back in the lineup on Thursday, as he had missed 11 games with an orbital bone fracture.

The Raptors will also be without guards Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown, as well as centre Kelly Olynyk, as the group is still recovering from various injuries.