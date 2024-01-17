Gary Trent Jr. and Gradey Dick are questionable for the Toronto Raptors' Wednesday matchup with the Miami Heat, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Trent is dealing with a flu bug and Dick is battling a thumb injury. Both Jakob Poeltl and Otto Porter Jr. remain out, Lewenberg adds.

Each player missed the Raptors' loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday and Dick has played in only one game since the start of the new year.

The 24-year-old Trent is averaging 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season on 41 per cent shooting.

Dick, the No. 13 overall pick in last summer's draft, is averaging 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds while playing 12.4 minutes a night in 20 games.

After their showdown with the Heat, the Raptors will host the Chicago Bulls in a back-to-back Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.