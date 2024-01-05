The Toronto Raptors will be without Grey Trent Jr. come tipoff against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Darko Rajakovic announced.

Gary Trent Jr is OUT tonight vs. Kings. Darko says he banged his knee the other night in Memphis — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) January 6, 2024

Rajakovic said Friday that the 24-year-old "banged his knee the other night in Memphis."

Trent played 21:27 against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, scoring five points and adding a rebound off the bench.

The Ohio native is averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season with the Raptors, his fourth season with the club.

Gary Trent Jr. has been added to the Raptors' injury report for tonight's game in Sacramento. He's questionable with a left quad contusion. Otto Porter Jr. remains doubtful with a right knee sprain. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 5, 2024

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg noted earlier on Friday that Otto Porter Jr. remains doubtful with a right knee sprain.