Toronto Raptors swingman Gary Trent Jr. was upgraded to "probable" to play against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, while forward Jontay Porter is out, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Jontay Porter has been ruled out for tonight’s game in Washington due to personal reasons. Trent is listed as probable. Barrett, Quickley, Barnes, Poeltl, Boucher, Carton remain out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 23, 2024

Trent, 25, missed Friday's 123-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a back injury.

The six-foot-five swingman is averaging 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 62 games this season.

Porter, 24, will miss Saturday's game for personal reasons.

The six-foot-11 power forward is averaging 19.2 minutes over the team's last six games, averaging 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Regulars RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Chris Boucher, and D.J. Carton will also be out for the Raptors on Saturday.