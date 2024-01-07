Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Golden State Warrriors due to a left quad contusion.

Trent did not dress for Friday's 135-130 loss to the Sacramento Kings. He sustained the injury in Wednesday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Head coach Darko Rajakovic said 24-year-old "banged his knee."

He averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season with the Raptors, his fourth season with the club.

The Raptors also announced that forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss his fourth-straight game due to a sprained right knee.

Other inactives include: Gradey Dick (G-League - Assignment), Christian Koloko (Respiratory), and Markquis Nowell (G-League)

The Warriors will be without point guard Chris Paul, who will be out for the next 4-6 weeks due to a fractured hand.

Golden State forward Draymond Green was reinstated by the NBA on Saturday following a 12-game suspension but the Warriors have not announced when he will return to the lineup.