Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gradey Dick will miss Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons with a left calf strain, reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The 21-year-old played 31 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland, scoring 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting to go along with four rebounds and one assist. He left the game in the second half with the injury and did not return.

The sophomore from Kansas is averaging 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting .417 from the field and .342 from deep this season. The Raps selected him No. 13 overall in the 2023 draft.

Toronto heads into play Monday at 4-13, good for 13th in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are 7-11 and 11th in the East.