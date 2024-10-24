Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley did not participate in practice Thursday after leaving Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a right pelvic contusion, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

Quickly suffered the injury late in the first half when he came down hard on his back after being undercut by Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland, who was going for a rebound.

Canadian big man Kelly Olynyk, who was held out of the 136-106 defeat, also did not practice Thursday.

Fellow Canadian RJ Barrett took part to some degree in practice as he works his way back from a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason.

The Raptors are preparing to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

