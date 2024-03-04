TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have no update on injured starters Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.

Barnes broke his hand in Friday's 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Poeltl dislocated the pinky finger on his left hand as Toronto beat the 111-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Barnes played in his first All-Star Game and has averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season.

Poeltl has started in all 50 games he's played in this season, missing 11 games with a sprained left ankle.

He is averaging 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 26.4 minutes per game in 2023-24.

Poeltl's 65.6 field goal percentage is second best in the NBA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

Follow @jchidleyhill on X.