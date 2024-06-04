Canadian Zach Edey is among the players who worked out for the Toronto Raptors Tuesday ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

He also told reporters on Tuesday he would be in camp for the Canadian Men's National Team this summer as they head to the Olympics in Paris.

Standing at 7-foot-4, Edey was one of the most dominant forces in college basketball during the last two seasons. The two-time national player of the year wrapped up his senior season at Purdue this spring, averaging 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds in 39 games.

Edey led his team to the National Championship game but the Boilermakers fell 75-60 in the final as UConn repeated as men's tournament champions.

The Toronto native officially declared for the NBA Draft in April.

Edey is one of six players the Raptors hosted for workouts Tuesday, along with Keion Brooks Jr. (Washington), Joseph Girard III (Clemson), Jahmir Young (Maryland) and Canadians Emanuel Miller (TCU) and Tyrese Samuel (Florida). The NBA Draft will take place on June 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.