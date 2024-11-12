Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley sustained a partial tear to the ulnar collateral ligament of his left elbow, the team announced on Tuesday.

Quickley sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Toronto's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The team announced that Quickley's status will be reevaluated in a week and that his condition will then be updated as appropriate.

Quickley is slated to miss at least the next four games, with more potentially coming pending an update when available.

This is the second injury to take playing time away from Quickley on the young season, after he suffered a pelvic contusion in the opening game of the season that caused him to miss the next eight games on the schedule.

The 25-year-old returned to the lineup over the weekend to play in losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, where he exceeded 25 minutes on the floor in both games.

In three games this season, Quickley has averaged 15.3 points per game, adding 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. He averaged a career-high 18.3 points per game in a starting role after the Raptors acquired him from the New York Knicks in a trade in January last season.

The Raptors dropped to 2-9 on the season with a 123-103 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.