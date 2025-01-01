Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley will make his return Wednesday evening as the team hosts the Brooklyn Nets.

Quickley was upgraded to questionable Wednesday morning and later moved to available ahead of tip-off. He has missed the last 22 games because of an elbow injury.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since Nov. 10 and has appeared in only three games in 2024-25. He is averaging 15.3 points and 4.0 assists a night so far this season in limited action.

Meanwhile, forward Gradey Dick (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game, while guard Bruce Brown is out for injury management on the second night of a back-to-back. Forward RJ Barrett (illness) will also miss his second straight game. Rookie Ja'Kobe Walter, who is battling a finger injury, is available to play.

Brown scored six points in 19:23 of action during Tuesday's lopsided loss to the Boston Celtics, while Barrett and Dick did not play. Walter scored three points in 22:23 of action.

The loss dropped Toronto to 7-26 on the season. They sit just a half game ahead of the Washington Wizards (5-25) for last in the Eastern Conference.