It may seem like it, but 432 minutes isn't that much time.

That's how much playing time Toronto Raptors starting point guard Immanuel Quickley and centre Jakob Poeltl got to play together last season.

In a disappointing campaign where Toronto's roster underwent a significant overhaul, Quickley and Poeltl had just the 25th most of minutes all possible Raptors pairings last season.

They've been working on making up for that this past summer.

"He's a very smart basketball player," Quickley said, adding that he texts Poeltl almost every day. "I don't know if a lot of players know that, but just the intelligence he has, especially when you talk to him, you can understand how he's a very smart player.

"I'm just really trying to pick his brain, see where he likes the ball."

Quickley was traded with RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., from the New York Knicks to Toronto on Dec. 30 in a deal that sent O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn the other way. Quickley began to transition from the two-guard to point after the move, making him pick-and-roll partners with Poeltl.

They had just 18 games together before Poeltl dislocated his left pinky finger. He needed surgery to repair that injury, ending his season.

Quickley and Poeltl averaged 24 minutes per game together over that 18 game span. They combined for 60.4 points per game, with a 49.7 per cent field goal percentage and 40.9 per cent three-point shooting. They averaged 22.3 rebounds — 16.8 on the defensive end — with 15.3 assists.

As a comparison, backup centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., and shooting guard Ochai Agbaji both joined Toronto after the Quickley trade, but managed to play more time together with a total of 451 minutes.

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and centre Julius Randle, who has since been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, led the NBA with an average of 31 minutes per game together last season.

"It was something we're working on," said Poeltl on Monday at the Raptors' media day. "I've had individual conversations with Quick as well, trying to figure out what would be the best way for us to get our chemistry going as fast as possible.

"I think we were off to a pretty good start last year, it felt fairly natural. But we're working on those nuances."

There are some statistics that back up Poletl's impression of his partnership with Quickley.

They had a 3.3 plus/minus rating per game, the best of the Raptors' top 25 pairings. Their average of 60.4 points per game together last year is second-best of still viable pairings Toronto, behind Quickley and Barrett's average of 63.4.

Also, for 24 of their precious few 432 minutes together, Dennis Schroder was also on the floor and would have been the Raptors' point guard.

Poeltl and Quickley have tried to make up that deficit of court time together working together extensively at Raptors mini-camps in Miami and Spain this off-season.

"We had a couple times after practice where we'd get together just the two of us with a couple coaches and go through some reps," said Poeltl. "We had some time in Miami as well working out with the same trainers, just getting a little more experience in.

"That's really all it's about, just being out there on the court together, and you'll pick things up or you'll learn more and more about each other, and it will get better and better from there."

Quickley agreed with Poeltl.

"Obviously, a lot of his scoring is off of pocket passes and he has a great touch around the rim," he said. "Just trying to understand where my teammates like the ball and where I can help them be successful.”

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic wants to see Quickley drive to the net more often this season, a critical final option for a successful pick-and-roll with Poeltl. That means understanding where the big man will be moving to after setting his pick to clear out space and possibly getting in position for a rebound if Quickley misses his layup.

"We're making the effort to try to perfect it in a way," said Quickley. "It's not going to come easy.

"You've got to hit the hammer every single day that you that you come in, and I think we've done that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.