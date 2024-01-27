The Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced.

Quickley also missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a quad injury. In 12 games since being acquired from the New York Knicks, the 24-year-old is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on 41.1 per cent shooting.

The team listed centre Jakob Poeltl as doubtful due to an ankle sprain. He has not played since sustaining the injury against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 7.

Centre Jontay Porter is probable for Sunday's game after leaving against the Clippers with an eye injury.