Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has a sprained left elbow and is considered questionable for their game on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, TSN Raptors Insider Josh Lewenberg reports.

Quickley suffered a pelvic contusion in the opening game of the season for the Raptors, causing him to miss the next eight games on the schedule.

The 25-year-old returned to the lineup over the weekend to play in losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, where he exceeded 25 minutes on the floor in both games.

However, as Lewenberg reports, Quickley picked up the new injury after the game against the Lakers.

In three games this season, Quickley has averaged 15.3 points per game, adding 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. The youngster averaged a career-high 18.3 points per game in a starting role after the Raptors acquired him from the New York Knicks in a trade in January last season.

The Raptors dropped to 2-9 on the season with a 123-103 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.