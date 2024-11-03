Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley remains doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets with a pelvic contusion, reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

He has missed Toronto's last six games after suffering the injury on opening night. He had 13 points, four assists and two rebounds before departing.

Quickley averaged 18.6 points and 6.8 assists in 38 games down the stretch of last season after coming over in a deal with the New York Knicks.

Other Raptors Scottie Barnes (orbital fracture), Bruce Brown (knee) and Kelly Olynyk (back) will remain out against Denver.

Toronto heads into play Monday at 2-5, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference.