Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley could make his return Wednesday evening as the team hosts the Brooklyn Nets.

Quickley was upgraded to questionable Wednesday morning and could be in line to play his first game in nearly two months because of an elbow injury.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since Nov. 10 and has appeared in only three games in 2024-25. He is averaging 15.3 points and 4.0 assists a night so far this season in limited action.

Meanwhile, forwards RJ Barrett (illness) and Gradey Dick (hamstring) are also questionable for Wednesday's game, while guard Bruce Brown is out for injury management on the second night of a back-to-back.

Brown scored six points in 19:23 of action during Tuesday's lopsided loss to the Boston Celtics, while Barrett and Dick did not play.

The loss dropped Toronto to 7-26 on the season. They sit just a half game ahead of the Washington Wizards (5-25) for last in the Eastern Conference.