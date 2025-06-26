The Toronto Raptors signed undrafted Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn to a two-way deal following the end of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Hepburn, 22, transferred to Louisville for the 2024-25 season after three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers. He recorded 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds across 34 games in his lone season with the Cardinals.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Hepburn also led the ACC with 2.4 steals, resulting in first-team conference honours and the Defensive Player of the Year award.

A native of Omaha, Nebr., Hepburn has also previously been named to the 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the 2024 All-Defensive team in his time in Madison.

The Raptors drafted Collin Murray-Boyles out of the University of South Carolina ninth overall on Wednesday, and added Florida's Alijah Martin in the second round with the 39th overall pick on Thursday.