Toronto Raptors rookie guard Ja'Kobe Walter re-sprained his AC joint and will be held out at least a week and then re-evaluated, the team announced Friday.

Walter missed the first five games of the season due to his original AC joint sprain, which occurred during training camp.

Walter's latest setback occurred in the third quarter of Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings. He had two points and one rebound in 7:45 of action before departing.

The 20-year-old was Toronto's first-round pick this past summer, being selected at No. 19 overall out of Baylor. He is averaging 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while playing 12.3 minutes a night in his first four NBA games.

The Raptors (2-7) will be back in action Saturday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers (4-4).