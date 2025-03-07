Ja'Kobe Walter suffered a right quad strain and has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Walter scored 14 points with five rebounds and two assists in 18:17 before exiting the game with injury.

The 20-year-old has appeared in 43 games this season for the Raptors and is averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.0 minutes per game.

The McKinney, Texas native is in his rookie season after the Raptors selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.