Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl left Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a left groin injury and did not return.

Poeltl sustained the injury on a fall in the second half as he went to plant his left foot and had it slide out from under him, causing his leg to stretch awkwardly. He was slow to get to his feet and limped gingerly to the locker room with the team officially ruling him out in the fourth quarter.

According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Poeltl fell right around where a spilled beverage caused a brief cleanup delay earlier in the half.

The 29-year-old had six points, five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot on 21:45 of action before departing as the Raps went on to lose 122-121.

Poeltl was averaging a career-best 15.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game entering Monday's contest.

Toronto will be back in action on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena.