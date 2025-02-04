Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl left the game against the New York Knicks at halftime with a right hip pointer and is done for the night, per TSN's Kayla Grey.

Poeltl played 15 minutes of the first half and ended his night with five points, two rebounds and two assists.

As TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes, Poeltl was not pulled due to any potential trade forming ahead of Thursday's deadline.

"The Raptors have been shutting down inquiring teams, telling them they don't intend on moving [Poeltl]," Lewenberg said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Poeltl has been one of the most consistent presences in the Raptors' lineup this year, logging a team-high 44 starts. He is enjoying a career year in his ninth NBA season, averaging bests in points (14.4) and rebounds (10.9).

Despite a recent surge in which the Raptors have won eight of their last 10, the team sits near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference at 16-33 entering action on Tuesday night.