Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl and swingman Bruce Brown will return to the lineup as they get set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Poeltl, 29, missed the team's last four games while he was dealing with a groin injury.

The 7-foot centre has averaged 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds through 26 games this season.

Brown, 28, is expected to make his 2024-25 season debut on Sunday after he's been out while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery in the off-season.

The 6-foot-4 swingman was acquired last season, along with Jordan Nwora, and three first-round draft picks from the Indiana Pacers for star forward Pascal Siakam last January.

Brown appeared in 34 games in Toronto last season, averaging 9.6 points and 2.7 assists.

The Boston native is on the final year of a two-year, $45 million contract and will make $23 million this season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Rookies Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead are also expected to be available for the Raptors on Sunday.

Shead has missed the team's last two games with a knee injury while Walter missed Thursday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies due to an illness.