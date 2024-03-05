Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left pinky on Tuesday. He will be out indefinitely.

The club will update his condition as appropriate.

Poeltl injured his finger in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. He logged 15 minutes of action before he was forced to depart, scoring eight points to go along with three assists and two rebounds.

The Vienna, Austria native is averaging 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 26.4 minutes in 50 games (all starts) this season.

Kelly Olynyk started at centre on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 15 points, while adding six rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks.