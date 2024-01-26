Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter left Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and will not return, the team announced in the second quarter.

Porter was poked in the eye in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week and according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Porter still seems to be feeling the effects of the injury.

Jontay Porter is done for the night. He got poked in the eye vs Memphis earlier this week and it's still bothering him. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 27, 2024

The 24-year-old Porter played 4:24 before departing, pulling down three rebounds and adding one assist.

Porter was playing his 12th game with the Raptors since joining the team earlier this season. He was averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes a night coming into Friday's game.

After their matchup with the Clippers, the Raptors will be back in action on Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks.