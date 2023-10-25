The Toronto Raptors lead the Minnesota Timberwolves 53-51 heading into halftime of their season opener at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

O.G. Anunoby led the Raptors with 13 points, while Scottie Barnes chipped in across the board with nine points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Star Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 12 points.

Pascal Siakam put the first points of the season on the board for the Raptors with a three pointer off an assist from new teammate Dennis Schroder. He finished the half with three points, three rebounds, and three assists.

The game was tied 25-25 after the first quarter after both teams struggled from the floor in the first quarter. The Raptors shot 36 per cent from the field while the T’Wolves went just 34 per cent.

Toronto is looking to build off their preseason momentum, after they went undefeated for the first time in team history.

The Raptors are playing the first game under new head coach Darko Rajakovic, who was hired to replace former head coach Nick Nurse in June.

This is the 12th consecutive season the Raptors’ season opener has been at Scotiabank Arena. The team has an 8-3 record in those games.