Fresh off their first victory of the new season, the Toronto Raptors travel to Minnesota to battle Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in the second half of a doubleheader.

You can watch the Raptors battle the Timberwolves LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Scottie Barnes led the way with 27 points in their 115-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, but the big boost came off the bench in the victory.

Rookie centre Jonathan Mogbo scored 12 points to lead the reserves on a night they contributed 41 points as a whole compared to just 19 from the 76ers' bench.

"To see [Mogbo] at this stage, playing great, playing really well ... It's a great moment. I know his family is proud as well," Barnes said after the game.

Mogbo also contributed nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks to boost the team with an all-around strong performance.

"That's my role, being versatile, going in there and playing hard as hell, so that's what I gotta do, and I'm gonna do it," Mogbo said.

The new-look Timberwolves eked out a 117-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and enter this game at 1-1 for their home opener.

Minnesota completed the biggest trade of the off-season in September, when they agreed to send longtime star Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including Julius Randle.

Randle scored 33 points in their victory over the Kings on Thursday.

Barnes credited the Raptors' mindset and energy level as a team as a major factor in picking up their first win of the year against the 76ers, and he's expecting more of the same against Minnesota on Saturday.

"We gotta stay together, play with some pace, just continue to be aggressive. We started off the game really aggressive, and that's what we have to bring [against the Timberwolves]," Barnes said after Friday's win.

Toronto is still waiting on a few lineup regulars to make their season debut. Starting guard RJ Barrett is nursing a sprained shoulder and is considered day-to-day, while guard Immanuel Quickley will not travel with the team to Minnesota as he works back from a right pelvic contusion sustained in the season opener.

The Raptors have won nine of their last 12 against the Timberwolves dating back to the 2018-19 season. In their most recent matchup last season, the Timberwolves steamrolled the Raptors 133-85 in April.