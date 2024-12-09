The Toronto Raptors look to bounce back from Saturday's 125-118 loss to the Dallas Mavericks as they welcome the New York Knicks to Scotiabank Arena tonight to close out a five-game homestand.

Watch Knicks vs. Raptors LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Gradey Dick had 27 points for Toronto against Dallas, his best offensive game since putting up 32 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 12 in NBA Cup action.

Despite missing nearly a month due to an orbital bone fracture, Scottie Barnes has been a force since returning on Nov. 21, averaging 21 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season.

RJ Barrett has been playing his best basketball in his hometown, averaging career highs across the board in points (23.3), rebounds (6.6) and assists (5.9). He has been especially dominant at Scotiabank Arena, averaging 27.7 points at home compared to 19.4 on the road.

For the Knicks, they were riding a four-game winning streak before losing 120-11 to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference at 14-9 this season.

Knicks forward OG Anunoby makes his return to Toronto for the first time since being traded to New York along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn on Dec. 30 in the deal that brought Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto.

Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.7 points this season with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23 starts this season.

The Knicks have won the last four meetings against the Raptors with the last outing being a dominant 145-101 victory for New York on March 27.