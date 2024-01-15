The Toronto Raptors return home after a difficult western road trip and will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

Watch the Raptors vs. Celtics LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Raptors (15-24) won just once on their five-game trip, dropping decisions to the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz. The only victory came in Golden State against the struggling Warriors

“We did not have energy,” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said after Friday’s 145-113 loss to the Jazz. “We got to learn how to close road trips, how to play those games away from home. It comes down to that mental toughness and discipline.”

Pascal Siakam returned after a one-game absence due to back spasms and led the team with 27 points against the Jazz.

The acquisition of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley paid early dividends, as Toronto won three of four games immediately following the trade. The offence looked renewed and seemed to take pressure off Scottie Barnes and Siakam with two new ball-handlers, scoring 125.8 points per game compared to 113.7 before the deal with the New York Knicks.

However, the team's defence has struggled without OG Anunoby as its anchor, allowing six more points per game than before the trade. Defensive issues have grown worse since centre Jakob Poeltl sustained an ankle injury. The Raptors’ centre is sidelined with a sprained ankle for three games, a span where the team has allowed 134 points per game and opponents have shot 54 per cent from the field.

Barnes has struggled to adjust since the late December trade. As the team tries to establish a rhythm, the 2021 Rookie of the Year has seen his averages drop from 21.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists to 17.6/3.9/5.9 in seven games.

Toronto and Boston will face off for the fourth and final time this season with the Celtics looking to complete the season sweep. The Celtics (30-9) currently sit atop the Eastern Conference and rank fifth in NBA scoring at 121.4 points per game. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring at 27.4 points per game.

The Raptors are 0-9 against Atlantic Division opponents this season.

The team has ruled out Poeltl (ankle), Otto Porter Jr. (right knee sprain), and Christian Koloko (respiratory) for Monday’s contest.