Coming off a win against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors look to earn back-to-back victories for the second time in November as they host the New York Knicks Friday on TSN.

Friday night will also be the first meeting between the two foes since the Knicks filed a lawsuit against the Raptors, claiming alleged potential illegal activities involving a former Knicks employee whom the Raptors had recently hired.

The lawsuit singles out Ikechukwu Azotam, a former Knicks staffer, who had illegally provided the Raptors with confidential files.

The Raptors enter Friday riding high on Pascal Siakam's 22 points, nine rebounds and a trio of assists against the Suns. Third-year Raptor Scottie Barnes played a crucial role in the Raps' 112-105 win, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter and finishing with 23.

The Raptors also held Suns star Devin Booker to a season-low eight points.

"We're going to come out every single game, play hard no matter what the circumstance is," Barnes said following the Raptors' win.

"That's what we do. That's how our culture is."

The Knicks head to Toronto coming off a win of their own, having downed the struggling Detroit Pistons 118-112 on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in scoring, dropping 42 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, while Canadian R.J. Barrett tallied 15 points, two assists and a rebound in the win.

The Duke product from Toronto, Ont., is averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 13 games this season. He missed three games earlier this month with a migraine and was averaging 22.6 points a night in his first seven games prior to the ailment.

Currently, in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks (11-7) sit three games back of their rival Boston Celtics for first place.

The Raptors sit 11th with a 9-10 record.