Add the Toronto Raptors to the list of teams that have inquired about the availability of D'Angelo Russell with the Los Angeles Lakers, reports ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, with whom Russell previously spent two seasons, have also expressed interest in the point guard.

Currently in the second season of his second stint with the Lakers, Russell is in his ninth NBA campaign out of Ohio State.

The second overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Lakers, Russell has appeared in 48 games this season, averaging 17.3 points on .465 shooting, 6.2 assists and 2.7 boards over 31.0 minutes a night.

The Louisville native has an $18.692 million player option for next season.

"I mean, I can't control that my contract makes sense to be traded, either," Russell said of his deal and the surrounding trade rumours. "So, I mean, just play. You can't control that. Once again, I don't care. At all."

An All-Star in 2019 with the Nets, Russell has also suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday.