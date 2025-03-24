The Toronto Raptors are shuffling their starting lineup again ahead of their game against the Washington Wizards on Monday, as guard RJ Barrett will be resting but Immanuel Quickley will return to the floor.

As TSN Raptors Insider Josh Lewenberg reports, Quickley and centre Jakob Poeltl will both play on Monday after sitting out for rest against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

The Raptors (24-47) have dropped four games in a row, but similar fruitless stretches from the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets (both 23-48) have left the Raptors with the seventh-worst record in the NBA.

Duke guard Cooper Flagg is the presumed top prize for whichever NBA team wins the draft lottery and the right to select first in the draft in the summer, as it's become a race to the bottom for many teams across the league.

Toronto will also be without guard Gradey Dick, who is nursing a bone bruise in his right knee, along with Brandon Ingram and Chris Boucher, who have both been out for extended periods.

Ingram has yet to play for the Raptors since being acquired in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in February as he is working through an ankle sprain, while Boucher has not played since Feb. 26 due to a knee problem. He is listed as out with an illness for Monday's game.

The Raptors and Wizards split a two-game set at Scotiabank Arena earlier in March, and Washington (15-55) owns the worst record in the league entering play on Monday.