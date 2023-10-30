Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is available to play Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced.

He missed Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after having muscle cramps the night before in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. He was originally listed as questionable for Monday.

The 26-year-old is averaging 15.5 points on .571 shooting to go along with 4.5 rebounds through two games this season.

Meanwhile, forward Precious Achiuwa (left groin) is out Monday against Portland. He left with a tight groin after playing 18 minutes against the Sixers Saturday, scoring six points and grabbing seven rebounds before departing. Achiuwa, 24, is averaging 7.3 points and eight rebounds a night in three games so far this season.

Following their matchup with the Trail Blazers, the Raptors will be back in action on Wednesday at home against the new-look Milwaukee Bucks.