The Toronto Raptors will be without forward O.G. Anunoby and guard Gary Trent Jr. when they take on the Washington Wizards on Monday evening.

Anunoby, 26, is unavailable after he cut his finger while doing household chores, according to the team.

The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in eight games this season.

Trent Jr., 24, had his status downgraded from questionable to out due to right foot plantar fasciitis.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is averaging 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game in eight games this season.

Toronto sits in 11th place in the Eastern conference with a 4-5 record entering Monday's action. They host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday before taking part in their first In-Season Tournament game on Friday against the Boston Celtics